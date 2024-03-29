T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS), a leading provider of wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data, recently experienced a significant insider transaction. On March 28, 2024, Telekom Deutsche, who holds the position of Director and 10% Owner, sold 261,340 shares of the company. This transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.Over the past year, the insider, Telekom Deutsche, has sold a total of 10,930,675 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest sale continues the trend observed in the insider transaction history for T-Mobile US Inc, which shows a total of 50 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Director, 10% Owner Telekom Deutsche Sells Shares of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

On the day of the sale, shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $162.22, resulting in a market capitalization of $193.71 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 23.55, which is above the industry median of 16.98 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $144.35, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12. This suggests that T-Mobile US Inc is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors, including market conditions, company performance, and industry trends, when making investment decisions.

