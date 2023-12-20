Director Abraham Ludomirski Sells 75,049 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)

On December 18, 2023, Abraham Ludomirski, a director at Vishay Intertechnology Inc, executed a sale of 75,049 shares of the company's stock, as reported in a SEC Filing. Vishay Intertechnology Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving industries ranging from automotive to telecommunications and medical.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 75,049 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but three insider sells for Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Vishay Intertechnology Inc were trading at $23.84, resulting in a market capitalization of $3.284 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 9.69, which is below both the industry median of 26.625 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.97, with a GF Value of $24.60, indicating that Vishay Intertechnology Inc is considered Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend for Vishay Intertechnology Inc suggests a cautious approach from insiders, with sales outpacing any buying activity over the past year. This could be of interest to investors looking for signals from company insiders.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on its stock's value and future prospects. However, it is important to consider a wide range of financial and market factors when evaluating the implications of insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

