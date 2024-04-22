Director Alex Schultz Acquires 33,016 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND)

In a recent transaction on April 19, 2024, Alex Schultz, a Director at Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND), increased the insider's stake in the company by purchasing 33,016 shares. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the SEC Filing.

Over the past year, Alex Schultz has been actively engaging in the stock market, with a total acquisition of 72,309 shares and no recorded sales of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc operates as a global provider of expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote environmental sustainability and ocean conservation.

The insider transaction history for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc indicates a balanced activity over the past year, with 3 insider buys and 3 insider sells recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc were trading at $7.47, resulting in a market cap of $387.364 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.38, with a GuruFocus Value of $19.77, suggesting that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

