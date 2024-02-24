Director Brian Genson Sells 1,500 Shares of Nathan's Famous Inc

Brian Genson, a director at Nathan's Famous Inc (NASDAQ:NATH), has sold 1,500 shares of the company on February 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Nathan's Famous Inc is known for its hot dogs, sausages, and other prepared foods and operates a chain of fast-food restaurants.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history at Nathan's Famous Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 3 insider sells recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Nathan's Famous Inc were trading at $68.22, giving the company a market capitalization of $281.838 million.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 14.90, which is below the industry median of 23.905 and also below the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price of $68.22 and a GuruFocus Value of $77.62, Nathan's Famous Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

