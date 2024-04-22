Director Charles Patton has recently increased his stake in Centuri Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTRI), as indicated by a new filing with the SEC. On April 22, 2024, the insider executed a purchase of 11,000 shares of the company, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

Centuri Holdings Inc is a leading provider of infrastructure services in North America, specializing in the maintenance and construction of gas and electric distribution systems, along with a variety of other utility infrastructure services.

Over the past year, the insider has been actively increasing his holdings in the company, with a total of 11,000 shares purchased and no shares sold. This latest transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 8 insider buys and no insider sells for Centuri Holdings Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Centuri Holdings Inc were trading at $21 each, valuing the company at a market cap of $2.105 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 9999.00, significantly above both the industry median of 14.47 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Below is the insider trend image reflecting the recent activities:

Director Charles Patton Acquires 11,000 Shares of Centuri Holdings Inc (CTRI)

For investors, insider buying can be a signal that the company's executives and directors believe in the company's future prospects. The consistent buying pattern of the insider may suggest confidence in the firm's trajectory. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

