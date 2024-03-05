Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology and innovation, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Daniel Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company on March 1, 2024.Daniel Fairfax has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 1,200 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction involved the sale of 300 shares at a price point that has not been disclosed in the summary provided.The insider transaction history for Super Micro Computer Inc shows a pattern of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There have been 4 insider buys and 29 insider sells during this period.

Director Daniel Fairfax Sells Shares of Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI)

On the valuation front, Super Micro Computer Inc's shares were trading at $881.88 on the day of the insider's recent sale, bringing the company's market cap to $61.01 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 85.15, which is above both the industry median of 23.68 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the stock's price of $881.88 against the GuruFocus Value of $109.55, Super Micro Computer Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 8.05, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued according to this metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.The recent insider sell by Director Daniel Fairfax may provide investors with insight into the current sentiment of company insiders, especially when evaluated alongside the broader trend of insider transactions and the company's valuation metrics.

