Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology and innovation, is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. SMCI develops and provides end-to-end green computing solutions to the data center, cloud computing, enterprise IT, big data, high performance computing, and embedded markets.According to a recent SEC filing, Director Daniel Fairfax has sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) on April 1, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $1,010 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $303,000.Over the past year, Daniel Fairfax has been active in the market with respect to the company's shares. The insider has sold a total of 1,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock during this period.

Director Daniel Fairfax Sells Shares of Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI)

The insider transaction history at Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 4 insider buys and 30 insider sells during this timeframe.In terms of valuation, Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares were trading at $1,010 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $59.462 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 79.28, which is above the industry median of 23.7 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current price of $1,010 compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $111.10 suggests that Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 9.09. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

