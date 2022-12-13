Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

Director Declaration

13 December 2022

Further to the announcement in the Half Year Results released on 12 December 2022 stating that Mr Atul Devani has joined the board as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from that date, Mr Devani is also currently non-executive chairman of Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 plc.

There are no other disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13 in respect of this appointment other than as noted above.



