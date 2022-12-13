U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.50
    +23.75 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,227.00
    +210.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,789.50
    +77.75 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,843.80
    +9.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.60
    +0.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.90
    +6.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    +0.22 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.65
    +2.82 (+12.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2303
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3210
    -0.2940 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,453.34
    +498.53 (+2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    409.28
    +12.61 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,478.92
    +32.95 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

Director Declaration

Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc

Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Director Declaration
13 December 2022

Further to the announcement in the Half Year Results released on 12 December 2022 stating that Mr Atul Devani has joined the board as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from that date, Mr Devani is also currently non-executive chairman of Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 plc.

There are no other disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13 in respect of this appointment other than as noted above.


Recommended Stories