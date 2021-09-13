U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

Director Declaration

Downing FOUR VCT plc

Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
Director Declaration
13 September 2021

Further to the appointment of appointment of Chris Allner, Steven Clarke and Dr Andrew Mackintosh as non-executive directors of the Company on 8 September 2021, there are no other disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13 in respect of these appointments other than as noted below.

Dr Andrew Mackintosh was an executive director of Akubio Limited from August 2006 until April 2009. The company appointed an administrator in October 2007 and went into creditors’ voluntary liquidation in September 2008 with a deficit to creditors of £5.8 million.


    A key market gauge of euro zone inflation expectations rose to its highest level since mid-2015 on Monday, a further sign that investor perceptions over the direction of future inflation are shifting. Euro zone bond yields were broadly steady, although relief over a slowdown in the pace of European Central Bank purchases appeared to be in the past. The five-year, five-year breakeven inflation forward, a long-term market inflation gauge tracked by the ECB, rose to 1.8207%, its highest level since mid-2015 and a step closer to the ECB's new 2% inflation target.