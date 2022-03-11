Director Declaration
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
David Ledwidge
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Irish Continental Group plc
b)
LEI
635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
ICG Unit
b)
Nature of the transaction
(i) Vesting and exercise of 2019 awards under the terms of the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
10 March 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g)
Additional Information