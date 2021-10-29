Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”)

29 October 2021

Director Declaration

The Company has been advised that Claire Finn, non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC with effect from 1 November 2021.

There are no further disclosures required to be made in accordance with LR 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules.

