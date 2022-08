Motley Fool

It's safe to say that Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank by assets in the U.S., is a completely different bank than it was after the Great Recession, when shares fell below $4. Toward the end of 2021, Bank of America traded at its highest stock price since 2007, at more than $49 per share, albeit it was a period when most stocks traded at elevated valuations. Let's take a look at where Bank of America could be at the end of 2023, in a little less than a year and a half.