Director Donna Epps Sells 400 Shares of Saia Inc

On February 9, 2024, Director Donna Epps executed a sale of 400 shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA), according to a recent SEC Filing. Saia Inc is a transportation company that provides a variety of trucking and logistics services, including regional and interregional less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services across the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 640 shares of Saia Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys but 16 insider sells for the company.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Saia Inc were trading at $565.14, giving the company a market capitalization of $14.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 42.23, which is above both the industry median of 13.86 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's price of $565.14 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $337.79 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.67, suggesting that Saia Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

