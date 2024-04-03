On April 2, 2024, Elsa Murano, a director at Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL), sold 4,300 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Hormel Foods Corp is a global branded food company with over 130 years of operations. The company's portfolio includes more than 30 iconic brands, such as SPAM, SKIPPY, Hormel Natural Choice, Applegate, Justin's, Wholly, Hormel Black Label, Columbus, and more than 30 others. Hormel Foods is known for its commitment to quality, taste, trust, and innovation.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,300 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there has been a total of 13 insider sells and only 1 insider buy for Hormel Foods Corp.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Hormel Foods Corp were trading at $35.13, giving the company a market cap of $19.02 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Hormel Foods Corp stands at 23.79, which is above the industry median of 18.2 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Hormel Foods Corp's stock, with a price of $35.13 and a GuruFocus Value of $45.82, has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Director Elsa Murano Sells 4,300 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling and buying activities at Hormel Foods Corp.

Director Elsa Murano Sells 4,300 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation relative to its intrinsic value estimate.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

