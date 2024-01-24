Director Frederic Simon Sells 35,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd (FROG)

On January 23, 2024, JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG) experienced a notable insider sell event. Director Frederic Simon disposed of 35,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has caught the attention of market observers, considering the insider's trading history.

JFrog Ltd is a technology company that specializes in software release automation. The company's platform is designed to streamline and improve the process of software updates and delivery, catering to the continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) needs of development teams. JFrog's solutions aim to enhance productivity and efficiency in software development, thereby enabling its clients to release software updates more rapidly and reliably.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 580,000 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company.

The insider transaction history for JFrog Ltd reveals a pattern of insider behavior over the past year. There have been no insider buys recorded, while there have been 83 insider sells in the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of JFrog Ltd were trading at $34.33, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.518 billion.

The stock's valuation, as indicated by the GuruFocus Value (GF Value), was $34.23 at the time of the transaction, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. This suggests that JFrog Ltd's stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric developed by GuruFocus. It is derived from a combination of historical trading multiples, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, it incorporates a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the insider trading activities at JFrog Ltd over the past year.

The GF Value image above offers insight into the stock's valuation in comparison to its intrinsic value estimate according to GuruFocus.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider trading patterns for insights into a company's performance and stock valuation. The recent sell by Director Frederic Simon at JFrog Ltd aligns with the broader trend of insider sales at the company, which may be of interest to those following the stock.

