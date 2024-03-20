Director Frederic Simon has sold 35,000 shares of JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG) on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $42.59 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,490,650.

JFrog Ltd is a technology company that specializes in software release automation. The company's platform enables developers and DevOps teams to manage, secure, and distribute software updates more efficiently. JFrog's solutions are designed to improve the speed and reliability of software deployment processes, which is critical in today's fast-paced digital environment.

Over the past year, Frederic Simon has sold a total of 725,000 shares of JFrog Ltd and has not made any share purchases. This latest sale continues a trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 88 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, JFrog Ltd shares were trading at $42.59, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.746 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.21, indicating that JFrog Ltd is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Director Frederic Simon Sells 35,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd (FROG)

The insider transaction history and the current market valuation suggest that insiders may perceive the stock's current price as reflective of its value, given the lack of insider buying and the prevalence of insider selling.

Director Frederic Simon Sells 35,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd (FROG)

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's valuation. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating investment decisions, including broader market conditions and individual financial objectives.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

