Director Gary Ginsberg Sells 11,057 Shares of Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ)

On April 4, 2024, Gary Ginsberg, Director of Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ), sold 11,057 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Townsquare Media Inc is a media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company that primarily owns and operates radio stations, digital properties, and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The company focuses on creating and distributing original and motivating media experiences that connect communities with the content they love, people they trust, and products they want.

Over the past year, the insider, Gary Ginsberg, has sold a total of 26,057 shares of Townsquare Media Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Townsquare Media Inc indicates a pattern of 25 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Townsquare Media Inc were trading at $12.36, resulting in a market capitalization of $199.12 million.

The stock's price of $12.36 compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $11.39 suggests that Townsquare Media Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

