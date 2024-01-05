Gena Ashe, Director at GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO), executed a sale of 10,526 shares in the company on January 3, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $58.15 per share, resulting in a total sale value of $612,186.90.

GXO Logistics Inc is a global logistics company that provides supply chain solutions to companies around the world. The company operates in various sectors, including e-commerce, food and beverage, consumer electronics, and industrial manufacturing, offering services such as warehousing, order fulfillment, and transportation management.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,646 shares of GXO Logistics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction on January 3 is part of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for GXO Logistics Inc shows a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 2 insider sells recorded during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of GXO Logistics Inc were trading at $58.15, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.931 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 34.48, which is above the industry median of 13.55 but below the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

Director Gena Ashe Sells 10,526 Shares of GXO Logistics Inc

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value. While individual transactions may not always be indicative of a trend, the collective pattern of insider sales over time can be an important factor for consideration.

