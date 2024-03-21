Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ:DCTH), a specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company focused on oncology, particularly the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers, has reported an insider purchase by Director Gil Aharon. According to a recent SEC Filing, Gil Aharon acquired 26,882 shares of the company on March 19, 2024.The transaction history for the insider over the past year indicates that Gil Aharon has purchased a total of 26,882 shares and has not sold any shares in the company.

Director Gil Aharon Acquires 26,882 Shares of Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH)

The insider transaction history for Delcath Systems Inc shows a pattern of insider confidence, with 10 insider buys recorded over the past year and no insider sells during the same period.On the valuation front, Delcath Systems Inc's shares were trading at $3.72 on the day of the insider's purchase, resulting in a market cap of $97.422 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.65, with the GF Value estimated at $5.71, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

Director Gil Aharon Acquires 26,882 Shares of Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH)

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The recent insider purchase by Director Gil Aharon may signal a belief in the potential value and future prospects of Delcath Systems Inc. Investors often monitor insider buying activity as it can provide insights into the company's internal expectations and the valuation of its stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

