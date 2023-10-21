Director Gokul Rajaram Sells 2,999 Shares of The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

On October 18, 2023, Gokul Rajaram, a director at The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD), sold 2,999 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, during which Rajaram has sold a total of 35,987 shares and made no purchases.



Gokul Rajaram, known as the "Godfather of AdSense," is a prominent figure in the tech industry. He has held leadership roles at several major companies, including Google and Facebook. At The Trade Desk, Rajaram brings his extensive experience in digital advertising and technology to the board of directors.



The Trade Desk Inc is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. The company's platform enables ad buyers to manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video, and social, and on a multitude of devices, including computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.



The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend at The Trade Desk. Over the past year, there have been 28 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following chart:







The relationship between insider transactions and stock price can provide valuable insights. In the case of The Trade Desk, the stock was trading at $78.82 per share on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $36.304 billion. This price represents a price-earnings ratio of 291.81, significantly higher than both the industry median of 26.11 and the company's historical median.



Despite the high price-earnings ratio, The Trade Desk's stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $110.78. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.71, suggesting that the stock is undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value for The Trade Desk is shown in the following chart:



In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise some eyebrows, the stock's valuation suggests that The Trade Desk may still be a good investment opportunity. However, potential investors should always conduct their own thorough research and consider other factors before making investment decisions.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

