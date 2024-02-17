Gokul Rajaram, a director at Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), executed a sale of 1,145 shares in the company on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Coinbase Global Inc is a provider of financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company offers a platform for investing, spending, saving, earning, and using crypto assets. It serves customers worldwide, aiming to create an open financial system.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,320 shares of Coinbase Global Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history at Coinbase Global Inc indicates a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders. In the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy compared to 87 insider sells.

Director Gokul Rajaram Sells Shares of Coinbase Global Inc

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Coinbase Global Inc were trading at $168.89, giving the company a market capitalization of $43.665 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 500.64, which is above both the industry median of 18.745 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price of $168.89 and a GuruFocus Value of $72.42, Coinbase Global Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 2.33, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

