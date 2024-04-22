Director Gokul Rajaram executed a sale of 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on April 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,610 shares of the company and has not made any purchases.Coinbase Global Inc operates as a cryptocurrency exchange platform that is designed to make buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrency easy and secure. The company is known for providing financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy.The insider transaction history for Coinbase Global Inc indicates a pattern of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 119 insider sells.

Director Gokul Rajaram Sells Shares of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Coinbase Global Inc were trading at $215.57, resulting in a market capitalization of $54.72 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 627.39, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 18.63 and also exceeds the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $215.57 and a GF Value of $82.18, Coinbase Global Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.62, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

