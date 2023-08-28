Director of Grindr George Raymond Zage Buys More Stock

Investors who take an interest in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) should definitely note that the Director, George Raymond Zage, recently paid US$5.45 per share to buy US$381k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Grindr Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Director George Raymond Zage was not the only time they bought Grindr shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$957k worth of shares at a price of US$6.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$5.29 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. George Raymond Zage was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

George Raymond Zage purchased 330.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$6.01. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Grindr Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Grindr insiders own 58% of the company, currently worth about US$533m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Grindr Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Grindr insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Grindr. For example - Grindr has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

