Director Halim Dhanidina Sells Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Halim Dhanidina, a Director at Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF), has sold 3,000 shares of the company on April 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 6,265 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Fidelity National Financial Inc is a leading provider of title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company's role is to safeguard buyers and lenders during real estate transactions, ensuring the legitimacy of property titles and providing a smooth transfer of ownership.

The insider transaction history at Fidelity National Financial Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 5 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc were trading at $50.64, giving the company a market cap of $13.88 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 26.60, above both the industry median of 11.75 and the company's historical median. This indicates a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own past earnings multiples.

According to the GF Value, with a stock price of $50.64 and a GF Value of $42.28, Fidelity National Financial Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

