On September 12, 2023, Helen Adams, a director at Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX), made a significant investment in the company by purchasing 13,000 shares. This move is noteworthy and deserves a closer look by investors and market watchers alike.



Who is Helen Adams?

Helen Adams is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. She has served on the board of directors at Immix Biopharma Inc, contributing her expertise and leadership to the company's strategic decisions and growth. Her recent purchase of 13,000 shares underscores her confidence in the company's future prospects.



About Immix Biopharma Inc

Immix Biopharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for patients with hard-to-treat cancers. The company's lead product candidate, IMX-110, is designed to improve the efficacy of chemotherapy drugs and reduce their side effects. Immix Biopharma Inc is committed to transforming cancer treatment and improving patient outcomes through its novel drug delivery platform.



Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Helen Adams has purchased a total of 13,000 shares and sold 0 shares. This indicates a strong bullish sentiment from the insider towards the company's stock.



The insider transaction history for Immix Biopharma Inc shows a total of 8 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells recorded over the same timeframe. This trend suggests that insiders at the company have a positive outlook on the stock's future performance.



Director Helen Adams Buys 13,000 Shares of Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX)





The insider's recent purchase occurred when the stock was trading at $2.96 per share, giving the company a market cap of $40.638 million. This purchase could signal the insider's belief that the stock is undervalued at its current price.



Conclusion

Insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors. When insiders such as Helen Adams invest in their own companies, it often indicates they believe the company's stock will perform well in the future. Therefore, investors might want to consider this insider buying activity when making their investment decisions.



However, as with any investment, it's important to do your own research and consider other factors such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and other relevant information before making an investment decision.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

