On February 9, 2024, Jacqueline Mutschler, a director at Weatherford International PLC, executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Weatherford International PLC, traded under the ticker WFRD, is a multinational oilfield service company. The company provides a range of services and products for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells.

According to the data, the insider has sold a total of 5,000 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases of the company's stock during that time. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 11 insider sells for Weatherford International PLC.

Director Jacqueline Mutschler Sells 5,000 Shares of Weatherford International PLC

On the date of the sale, shares of Weatherford International PLC were priced at $96.88, resulting in a market capitalization of $7,147.842 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 17.28, which is above the industry median of 9.64 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $46.24, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.1. This suggests that Weatherford International PLC is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. The recent sale by Director Jacqueline Mutschler may be of interest to stakeholders tracking insider behavior and market valuations.

