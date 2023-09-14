On September 12, 2023, Director James Larson of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) purchased 1,000 shares of the company, marking a significant insider buying activity. This move provides an interesting insight into the company's current valuation and future prospects.



James Larson is a key figure in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, serving as a Director. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in the company's future. Larson's insider trading activities over the past year show a clear trend of purchasing shares, with a total of 1,000 shares bought and no shares sold.



Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp is a publicly traded oil and gas company. The company is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's operations are primarily focused in South Texas at the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations.



The insider transaction history for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp shows a trend of more insider buys than sells over the past year. This suggests that insiders, like Larson, see value in the company's stock and expect it to perform well in the future.



Director James Larson Buys 1,000 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp

On the day of Larson's recent buy, shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp were trading for $23.52 each, giving the company a market cap of $4.331 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio of 6.64 is lower than both the industry median of 9.36 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued.



The GuruFocus Value of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp is $21.84, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp shares, coupled with the company's fair valuation and positive insider buying trend, suggests a promising outlook for the company's stock. Investors should keep a close eye on further insider trading activities for additional clues about the company's future performance.



