On September 12, 2023, Director James Loving of Equity Bancshares Inc purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock, marking a significant insider buying activity. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has already purchased a total of 8,000 shares, with no recorded sales.



James Loving is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the financial sector. He has been serving as a Director at Equity Bancshares Inc, a company that operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, and credit card services; consumer loans, including automobile, home improvement, and home equity loans; and mortgage loans.



The insider's recent buying activity is noteworthy, especially when considering the overall insider trends at Equity Bancshares Inc. Over the past year, there have been 12 insider buys and 12 insider sells. This balanced activity suggests a mixed sentiment among the company's insiders.



Director James Loving Buys 1,000 Shares of Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK)

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Equity Bancshares Inc were trading at $24.45, giving the company a market cap of $381.45 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 7.83, which is lower than both the industry median of 8.29 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical standards.



Further supporting this notion of undervaluation is the company's price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73. With a GuruFocus Value of $33.50, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued.



Story continues

Director James Loving Buys 1,000 Shares of Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK)

The GF Value is a proprietary estimate of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus, based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. In the case of Equity Bancshares Inc, these factors seem to suggest that the stock is currently trading below its intrinsic value.



In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Director James Loving, coupled with the stock's current valuation metrics, may present an attractive opportunity for investors. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decisions.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

