Jonathan Chadwick, a director at Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT), has sold 12,206 shares of the company on March 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $36.52 per share, resulting in a total value of $445,815.12.Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) is a company that provides solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), offering a cloud-based platform that enables businesses to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of their operations by leveraging data from connected devices.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 48,824 shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Jonathan Chadwick is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where insider transactions have been predominantly sales. In the past year, there have been no insider buys and 163 insider sells.

Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 12,206 Shares of Samsara Inc (IOT)

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) were trading at $36.52, giving the company a market capitalization of $19.879 billion.For more detailed information, the SEC filing can be accessed through the following link: SEC Filing.

