Jonathan Klein, a director of Squarespace Inc (NYSE:SQSP), has sold 47,247 shares of the company on April 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $37.65 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,778,739.55.

Squarespace Inc is a company that specializes in providing software as a service for website building and hosting. Its customers use pre-built website templates and drag-and-drop elements to create and modify webpages.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 100,000 shares of Squarespace Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Jonathan Klein is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 44 insider sells for the company.

Director Jonathan Klein Sells 47,247 Shares of Squarespace Inc (SQSP)

On the valuation front, Squarespace Inc's shares were trading at $37.65 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.997 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.38, indicating that Squarespace Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Director Jonathan Klein Sells 47,247 Shares of Squarespace Inc (SQSP)

Investors and stakeholders in Squarespace Inc may find this insider selling activity as a data point to consider in their analysis of the company's stock and valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

