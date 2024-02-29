Director Kesteren Van Acquires 3,000 Shares of Janel Corp (JANL)

On February 28, 2024, Director Kesteren Van executed a significant stock purchase, acquiring 3,000 shares of Janel Corp (JANL), as reported in the SEC Filing. This transaction has added to the series of insider trades observed over the past year.

Janel Corp, operating under the ticker OTCPK:JANL, is a logistics and cargo handling company. It provides comprehensive logistics services including freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and warehousing solutions, catering to a diverse range of industries and facilitating international trade.

The insider, Kesteren Van, has shown a pattern of investing in the company, with a total of 18,895 shares purchased and no shares sold over the past year. This latest acquisition of shares by the insider is part of a broader trend of insider buying activity at Janel Corp. Over the last twelve months, there have been eight insider buys and zero insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Janel Corp were trading at $37.64, resulting in a market capitalization of $49.827 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 150.00, which is significantly above both the industry median of 13.83 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The valuation metrics indicate that Janel Corp's stock is currently trading at a premium. With a share price of $37.64 and a GuruFocus Value of $23.52, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.6, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's decision to increase their stake in Janel Corp (JANL) comes at a time when the stock's valuation exceeds its GF Value, a point of interest for investors monitoring insider behavior as an indicator of confidence in the company's future prospects.

