On March 19, 2024, Lorin Brass, a Director at Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:VTOL), sold 7,700 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the SEC Filing. This sale follows a pattern observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 7,700 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Bristow Group Inc is a global industrial aviation service provider offering helicopter transportation, search and rescue (SAR) services, and aircraft support for government and civil organizations worldwide. The company's operations span across the major oil and gas producing regions, including the North Sea, Nigeria, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, and Australia.

The insider transaction history for Bristow Group Inc shows a trend of insider sales, with 16 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

Director Lorin Brass Sells 7,700 Shares of Bristow Group Inc (VTOL)

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Bristow Group Inc were trading at $25.66, giving the company a market capitalization of $760.595 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.82, with a GuruFocus Value of $31.44, indicating that Bristow Group Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor that accounts for the company's past returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

