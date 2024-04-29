Loar Holdings Inc (NYSE:LOAR), a company specializing in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace and defense components and systems, has reported an insider purchase by Director M Crow. According to a recent SEC Filing, M Crow acquired 71,429 shares of the company on April 29, 2024.The transaction has increased M Crow's holdings significantly, as the insider has purchased a total of 71,429 shares over the past year and has not sold any shares during this period. This latest acquisition by M Crow is part of a trend of insider buying at Loar Holdings Inc, with a total of 3 insider buys recorded over the past year and no insider sales in the same timeframe.On the day of the purchase, Loar Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $28 each, which places the market cap of the company at approximately $4.387 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Loar Holdings Inc stands at 9,999.00, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 35.68 and the company's historical median.

Director M Crow Acquires 71,429 Shares of Loar Holdings Inc (LOAR)

The insider buying activity at Loar Holdings Inc may be of interest to investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into a company's financial health and future prospects. For more detailed valuation metrics, investors may refer to the GF Value, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow of Loar Holdings Inc.For more information on M Crow's insider trading history, please visit M Crow's insider profile on GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

