Energy Services of America Corp (NASDAQ:ESOA), a company that provides contracting services for energy related companies, recently witnessed a significant insider buy from Director Mark Prince. According to a SEC Filing dated 2024-03-21, the insider purchased 14,000 shares of the company.Over the past year, the insider has been actively participating in the stock's transactions, accumulating a total of 41,500 shares, without any recorded sales of the company's stock. This latest transaction further increases the insider's stake in the company.The insider transaction history for Energy Services of America Corp shows a mix of buying and selling activities among insiders. There have been 8 insider buys and 10 insider sells over the past year, indicating a varied pattern of insider sentiment.On the valuation front, Energy Services of America Corp's shares were trading at $8.2 on the day of the insider's purchase, resulting in a market cap of $136.209 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 14.64, which is slightly below the industry median of 15.13 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's valuation in relation to the GuruFocus Value presents a different picture. With a share price of $8.2 and a GuruFocus Value of $4.83, Energy Services of America Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.7, categorizing it as Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus metrics.The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Director Mark Prince Acquires 14,000 Shares of Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA)

The insider's recent acquisition could be a signal to investors, as insider buying is often considered a positive indicator of a stock's future performance. However, the current price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that the stock may be overvalued at present.

Investors and analysts will be watching closely to see how this insider transaction influences the market's view of Energy Services of America Corp and whether it aligns with the company's future performance and growth prospects.

