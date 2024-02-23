Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW), a global cybersecurity leader, is known for its comprehensive suite of advanced security solutions that extend across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. The company's offerings include next-generation firewalls, endpoint protection, cloud security, and cybersecurity analytics.According to a recent SEC filing, Director Mary Mccarthy sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc on February 21, 2024. The insider executed the sale at an average price of $282.63, resulting in a transaction amount of $565,260.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Director Mary Mccarthy Sells 2,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

The insider transaction history for Palo Alto Networks Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 60 insider sells and no insider buys during this period.Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc were trading at $282.63 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $86.532 billion.The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 41.85, which is above the industry median of 27.12 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the current price of $282.63 against the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $221.11, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus using historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

