Director of Motorcar Parts of America Picks Up 100% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) should definitely note that the Director, Douglas Trussler, recently paid US$7.50 per share to buy US$375k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 100%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Motorcar Parts of America

In fact, the recent purchase by Douglas Trussler was the biggest purchase of Motorcar Parts of America shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$7.85. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Motorcar Parts of America share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 106.80k shares for US$779k. On the other hand they divested 8.83k shares, for US$99k. In total, Motorcar Parts of America insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Motorcar Parts of America insiders own 4.9% of the company, worth about US$7.5m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Motorcar Parts of America Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Motorcar Parts of America insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Motorcar Parts of America.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

