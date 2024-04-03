Director N Coles Sells 50,000 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director N Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company on April 1, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this SEC Filing.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 602,506 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 28 insider sells and 6 insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc were trading at $42.33 each, valuing the company at a market cap of $7.686 billion.Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc is focused on discovering and developing new therapies for neuroscience diseases, including Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, schizophrenia, and other disorders affecting the brain. The company's approach combines a deep understanding of the pathophysiology of neurocircuitry with advanced chemistry and pharmacology to develop targeted treatments aimed at improving the lives of those with neurological conditions.The insider's recent sale may be of interest to investors tracking insider activities as an indicator of confidence in the company's prospects or for other strategic reasons. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the company's performance and market conditions when evaluating such transactions.

