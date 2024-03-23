Director O HERN THOMAS E Sells 95,000 Shares of Macerich Co (MAC)

On March 20, 2024, Director O HERN THOMAS E executed a significant stock sale of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC), offloading 95,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development, and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. The company's portfolio includes interests in 47 regional shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties, which are primarily located in densely populated areas.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 102,964 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and three insider sells for Macerich Co.

On the date of the sale, shares of Macerich Co were trading at $16.94, resulting in a market capitalization of $3.667 billion.

The stock's current price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Macerich Co is significantly overvalued. The GF Value, which stands at $12.06, suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.4. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend for Macerich Co suggests a cautious approach from insiders, with sales outpacing any buying activity over the past year. This could be interpreted as a signal by market observers, considering the insider's unique perspective on the company's operations and future prospects.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider sentiment. The recent sale by Director O HERN THOMAS E may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the implications of such insider activity in the context of Macerich Co's current valuation and market performance.

