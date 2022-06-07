Director of One of Canada's Largest Brokerages Joins RARE Real Estate Inc.

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - RARE Real Estate Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Ed Pupulin, Former Director of one of Canada's Largest Brokerages as the new Executive Vice President of Resale. Pupulin is committed to implementing creative and practical strategies for achieving organizational, team, and individual success resulting in service excellence at the highest standards.

Both founders Adam Stern and Yair Rabinovich are confident that their business model coupled with Ed Pupulin's success as an entrepreneur himself, as well as his extensive experience in Operational Management and Direction of International Brokerage Business Development will be a valuable part of the evolution of RARE.

"RARE provides a unique cloud and mortar based business for Realtors and Brokers who are truly passionate about their personal and professional growth, as well as their success and long-term prosperity– elements that should be essential but are overlooked in our marketplace. Every detail about RARE's platform has been thought through in immense detail. I know the challenges Realtors are facing and see all of their solutions on the RARE platform. I just had to jump on board and look forward to contributing from my experience and expertise and assisting in RARE's future growth" says Pupulin.

Ed Pupulin has built a long career in senior leadership roles. Most recently as Director of International Business Development for HomeLife Realty Services, one of Canada's largest brokerages, and as President of its affiliated company Pololoans Financial Inc. Prior to joining HomeLife and launching Pololoans, Ed was with a major financial institution where he held several Senior Management positions in Credit Adjudication, Sales, Operations, Risk and Audit. He partnered with a large and successful Property Maintenance company that provided services for Cadillac Fairview, Cambridge Properties, First Gulf Group and many other large commercial property holders.

As one of Toronto's fastest-growing Brokerages, RARE shows no sign of slowing down.

Founder Adam Stern commented, "As we prepare for expansion across our industry and into neighbouring markets, it's promising to have a proven executive like Ed, who shares our vision, join our team. We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter as we look towards becoming leaders in the Real Estate brokerage sector, offering a cloud and mortar business model which creates unparalleled alignment between a brokerage and its members unlike any other in the industry".

About RARE Real Estate Inc.

RARE provides real estate agents, brokers and clients with an innovative platform designed for scaling results. Their unique technology is unlike any other in the real estate industry because of RARE's commitment to innovation and investment in agent's success. The company has been growing rapidly over the past twelve months and has become one of Canada's fastest growing brokerages. It has an extensive pre-construction division which represents some of the city's largest developers across the province. Shortly after celebrating their first year anniversary in September 2022, they achieved $1.25 Billion in sales within that year and opened their second brokerage office in downtown Toronto.

