Director Patricia Little has executed a sale of 20,000 shares of McCormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $75.57 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,511,400.McCormick & Co Inc is a global leader in flavor, with the company manufacturing, marketing, and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the entire food industryretail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,000 shares of McCormick & Co Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 10 insider sells over the past year.

Director Patricia Little Sells 20,000 Shares of McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

On the valuation front, McCormick & Co Inc's shares were trading at $75.57 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $20.967 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 29.80, which is above the industry median of 18.22 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the current share price and the GuruFocus Value of $89.77, McCormick & Co Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.For more detailed information and analysis on insider trades and the company's valuation, investors and analysts are encouraged to visit the links provided in the SEC filing and the GuruFocus website.

