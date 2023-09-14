Director Paul Sekhri Sells 2,500 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc

On September 11, 2023, Director Paul Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 5,158 shares and purchased none.



Paul Sekhri is a seasoned executive with over three decades of operational experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. He has been a director at Veeva Systems Inc, a cloud-computing company focused on pharmaceutical and life sciences industry applications, since 2013.



Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions. Its services include implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration.



The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been 26 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:



The relationship between insider trading and stock price is complex. While it's not uncommon for insiders to sell their shares, it can sometimes signal a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects. However, it's important to note that insiders sell shares for various reasons, and it doesn't necessarily indicate a negative outlook.



On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Veeva Systems Inc were trading at $224.85, giving the company a market cap of $34.59 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 64.85, higher than the industry median of 26.76 but lower than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.



According to GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Veeva Systems Inc is modestly undervalued. With a price of $224.85 and a GuruFocus Value of $264.19, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85. The GF Value is illustrated in the following image:



In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise some eyebrows, the company's strong fundamentals and undervalued status suggest that Veeva Systems Inc remains a solid investment opportunity.



