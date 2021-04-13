Director/PDMR Notification
OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
13 April 2021
DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)
Name
Matthew Cooper
2.
Reason for the notification
(a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
(b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)
Name
OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
(b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
Identification code
GB00B28V9347
(b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares
(c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.101 per share
195,276
(d)
Aggregated information
Not applicable - single transaction
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e)
Date of the transaction
9 April 2021
(f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)
Name
Jane O’Riordan
2.
Reason for the notification
(a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
(b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)
Name
OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
(b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
Identification code
GB00B28V9347
(b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares
(c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.101 per share
9,763
(d)
Aggregated information
Not applicable - single transaction
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e)
Date of the transaction
30 March 2021
(f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)
Name
John Hustler
2.
Reason for the notification
(a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director/Chairman
(b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)
Name
OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
(b)
Legal Entity Identifier
213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
Identification code
GB00B28V9347
(b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares
(c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.101per share
9,763
(d)
Aggregated information
Not applicable - single transaction
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e)
Date of the transaction
30 March 2021
(f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
For further information please contact:
Katherine Fyfe
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
(0)20 45118657