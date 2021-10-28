For immediate release

28 October 2021

Serabi Gold Plc

(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Serabi Gold announces that it was informed on 27 October 2021 that on the same date, Mike Hodgson and Clive Line, directors of the Company, acquired ordinary shares of 10p in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as follows:

Director Purchase price of Shares Shares purchased Total Shareholding following the purchase of Shares % Shareholding in the issued share capital Mike Hodgson



70.44 48,000 70,066 0.09% Clive Line



70.43 35,000 73,332 0.10%

Serabi Gold plc Michael Hodgson
Chief Executive
Clive Line
Finance Director
Email: contact@serabigold.com
Website: www.serabigold.com

Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser

Joint UK Broker

Joint UK Broker

Financial PR

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transaction as described above.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

1. Mike Hodgson

2. Clive Line

2

Reason for notification

a)

Position / status

1. Chief Executive Officer

2. Finance Director

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Serabi Gold plc

b)

LEI

213800LTYC1HF9RTUE37

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Serabi Gold plc (“Ordinary Shares”)

ISIN GB00BG5NDX91

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Ordinary Shares purchased:

Director Price(s) Volumes(s) Mike Hodgson £0.7044 48,000 Clive Line £0.7043 35,000

d)

Aggregated information

Ordinary Shares purchased:

Director Price(s) Volumes(s) Mike Hodgson £0.7044 48,000 Clive Line £0.7043 35,000

e)

Date of the transaction

27 October 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

XLON

ENDS

