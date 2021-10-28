Director/PDMR Shareholding
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
For immediate release
28 October 2021
Serabi Gold Plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
Director / PDMR Shareholding
Serabi Gold announces that it was informed on 27 October 2021 that on the same date, Mike Hodgson and Clive Line, directors of the Company, acquired ordinary shares of 10p in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as follows:
Director
Purchase price of Shares
Shares purchased
Total Shareholding following the purchase of Shares
% Shareholding in the issued share capital
Mike Hodgson
70.44
48,000
70,066
0.09%
Clive Line
70.43
35,000
73,332
0.10%
Enquiries:
Serabi Gold plc
Michael Hodgson
Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive
Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
Clive Line
Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director
Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
Email: contact@serabigold.com
Website: www.serabigold.com
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish
Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Peel Hunt LLP
Ross Allister / Alexander Allen
Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
Tamesis Partners LLP
Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield
Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
Camarco
Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis
Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980
Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transaction as described above.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
1. Mike Hodgson
2. Clive Line
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position / status
1. Chief Executive Officer
2. Finance Director
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Serabi Gold plc
b)
LEI
213800LTYC1HF9RTUE37
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Serabi Gold plc (“Ordinary Shares”)
ISIN GB00BG5NDX91
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
Price(s) and volumes(s)
Ordinary Shares purchased:
Director
Price(s)
Volumes(s)
Mike Hodgson
£0.7044
48,000
Clive Line
£0.7043
35,000
d)
Aggregated information
Ordinary Shares purchased:
Director
Price(s)
Volumes(s)
Mike Hodgson
£0.7044
48,000
Clive Line
£0.7043
35,000
e)
Date of the transaction
27 October 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
XLON
ENDS
Attachment