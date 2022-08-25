U.S. markets open in 7 hours 1 minute

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Continental Group Plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • IRCUF

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Éimear Moloney



2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

 

 

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

 

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

 

Irish Continental Group plc

b)

LEI

635400FQKB6QXERQOC74

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,
type  of
instrument
Identification code

ICG Unit

 

ISIN : IE00BLP58571

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Holding on appointment as Director on 25 August 2022

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s)                                        Volume(s)
n/a                                             10,000  

 

d)

Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

25 August 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information

 


