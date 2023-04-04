Director/PDMR Shareholding
4 APRIL 2023
NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC
DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALINGS
Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Offer Document dated January 2023, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company.
PDMR
Date acquired
No. of shares acquired
Purchase price
Total current
Peter Dines
4 April 2023
17,223
0.5806
25,220
These notifications are made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Peter Dines
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
PDMR
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Northern 2 VCT PLC
b)
LEI
213800K2EJ4CM6G9K687
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 5p each
b)
Nature of the transaction
Allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Offer Document dated January 2023
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) £0.5806
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
4 April 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
Enquiries:
Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts
