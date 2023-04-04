U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Northern 2 VCT PLC
·2 min read

4 APRIL 2023

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALINGS

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Offer Document dated January 2023, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company.

PDMR

Date acquired

No. of shares acquired

Purchase price
per share (£)

Total current
shareholding

Peter Dines

4 April 2023

17,223

0.5806

25,220

These notifications are made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Peter Dines

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Northern 2 VCT PLC

b)

LEI

213800K2EJ4CM6G9K687

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 5p each



GB0005356430

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

Allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Offer Document dated January 2023

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) £0.5806
Volume(s) 17,223

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

4 April 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, nor form part of, this announcement.