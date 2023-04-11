Director/PDMR Shareholding
Endeavour Mining plc
11 April 2023
Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Sébastien de Montessus
2
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Executive Director
Initial notification/ amendments
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Endeavour Mining plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4
Details of the transaction:
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
c)
Currency
N/A
d)
Price and volume
Price
Volume
N/A
303,289
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
20 March 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Sébastien de Montessus
2
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Executive Director
Initial notification/ amendments
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Endeavour Mining plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4
Details of the transaction:
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
b)
Nature of the transaction
Receipt of Performance Share Units pursuant to the payment of dividends under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan
c)
Currency
N/A
d)
Price and volume
Price
Volume
N/A
5,722
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
28 March 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Guy Young
2
Reason for the notification
Position/status
PDMR
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Endeavour Mining plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4
Details of the transaction:
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
c)
Currency
d)
Price and volume
Price
Volume
N/A
2022 Grant -11,832
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
27 February 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Guy Young
2
Reason for the notification
Position/status
PDMR
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Endeavour Mining plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4
Details of the transaction:
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
c)
Currency
d)
Price and volume
Price
Volume
N/A
2023 Grant 81,035
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
20 March 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Mark Morcombe
2
Reason for the notification
Position/status
PDMR
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Endeavour Mining plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4
Details of the transaction:
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
c)
Currency
GBP
d)
Price and volume
Price
Volume
104,256
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
20 March 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Mark Morcombe
2
Reason for the notification
Position/status
PDMR
Initial notification/ amendments
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Endeavour Mining plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4
Details of the transaction:
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
b)
Nature of the transaction
Receipt of Performance Share Units pursuant to the payment of dividends under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan
c)
Currency
N/A
d)
Price and volume
Price
Volume
N/A
1,967
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
28 March 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Attachment