Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mothercare plc
·1 min read

27 March 2023

Mothercare plc

Director/PDMR shareholdings

Mothercare plc has been notified that on 24 March 2023 Daniel Le Vesconte, CEO, transacted in the Company’s ordinary shares.

Further details of the notifications as required under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation are set out below:

Mothercare plc (the “Company”)
Transaction notification

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated

a)

Name

Daniel Le Vesconte

2.

Reason for notification

a)

Position/Status

CEO

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mothercare PLC

b)

LEI

213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code

Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the capital of Mothercare plc
ISIN: GB0009067447

b)

Nature of transaction

Acquisition of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

8.7717p per share

568,582

d)

Aggregated Information

n/a

e)

Date of transaction

24 March 2023

f)

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Media enquiries to:                mothercare@mhpc.com

MHP Communications:

Simon Hockridge, Tim Rowntree,         07709 496125

                        


