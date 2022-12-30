U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares
·1 min read

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated

 

 

 

 

 

 

a)

Name

 

Mary Anne Cordeiro

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

Reason for notification

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

a)

Position/status

 

PDMR/Director

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3)

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,

 

auctioneer or auction monitor

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

a)

Name

 

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

b)

LEI

 

213800TKJUY376H3KN16

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

 

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 

 

 

 

 

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Identification code

 

GB0005581672

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

 

Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme

 

 

 

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

Volume

Amount

 

 

 

£0.7597

189

£143.59

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

 

 

£143.59

 

 

 

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

 

30 December 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary

Date of notification

30 December 2022

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850


