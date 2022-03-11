Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)
Name
William Roberts
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Admiral Group plc
b)
LEI
213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)
Prices(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD$33.53
3,000
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (Single Transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-03-10
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)