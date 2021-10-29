U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,564.75
    -22.75 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,554.00
    -59.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,626.00
    -138.75 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,292.90
    -2.20 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.82
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.80
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1658
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.60
    +0.62 (+3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6970
    +0.1250 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,865.49
    -131.59 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,486.66
    +67.29 (+4.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,226.61
    -22.86 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Director/PDMR Shareholding

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated

a)

Name

Thomas Chambers

2

Reason for notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR/Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3)

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC

b)

LEI

213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each

Identification code

GB0007174294

b)

Nature of the transaction

Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

Amount

£0.2225

44,940

£9,999.15

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

e)

Date of the transaction

29 October 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Date of notification

29 October 2021

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon stumbles after earnings miss

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, talks the internet retailer's latest numbers.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • Apple says supply constraints worse than expected in Q4

    Neuberger Berman Managing Director Dan Flax joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Apple's earnings results.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Apple and Amazon are struggling, so investors may want to look to these tech stocks instead

    Both Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. had rare earnings disappointments on Thursday, which may lead investors to look at another area for big holiday returns.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 high dividend stocks with over 8% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. An increased income has always been one of the main attractions offered […]

  • 7 Cryptos You’ll Wish You Bought in 2021 as Bitcoin Surges

    There’s a very compelling case to be made that cryptocurrency will move even higher in 2022. In short, that means now is the time to buy. Overall demand for cryptos will rise, bringing prices up for the entire market. Although that suggests prices will move up for most individual cryptocurrencies, there will obviously be winners and losers. I’ll get to what I believe will separate one from the other in a moment. But first, I want to note that momentum in the most dominant force in the sector sho

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Integra LifeSciences The Trade

  • Positive Earnings Pushed Teladoc Health Shares Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are rising sharply in response to the company's third-quarter earnings call. Teladoc didn't raise the top end of its full-year revenue outlook, but the company did tighten up the expected range. Teladoc Health lost $84.3 million during the third quarter, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.

  • Geely's Volvo Cars jumps 13% after IPO values it at $18 billion

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Automaker Volvo Cars' shares rose 13% above their offer price in its trading debut in Stockholm on Friday, following the completion of Europe's biggest initial public offering (IPO) so far this year. The Gothenburg-based company cut the size of its listing and priced it at the bottom of a previously-announced range UPDATE 3-Volvo Cars gives itself $18 bln price tag as cuts IPO size - Reuters News on Monday, valuing it at just over $18 billion and making it Sweden's second largest listing yet. It also shows that while the IPO euphoria of the first half of 2021 is over, the market is open for new listings of sizeable companies with a story to tell.

  • 3 Reasons Investors Should Watch Intel Stock Despite an Earnings Disappointment

    Earnings season always garners the attention of investors and can lead to significant shifts in a company's stock. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) temporarily lost, the stock plunged on Friday following its third-quarter earnings release on Oct. 21. Investors sold their shares in the Silicon Valley-based chip giant as the company failed to meet expectations in a few areas.

  • U.S. congresswoman Greene bought Trump SPAC shares

    (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Donald Trump, bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with the former president's new social media venture. Greene bought shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Oct. 22, the day they rose in value by as much as 1,650% from what they were worth before the deal, as amateur traders and Trump supporters snapped them up, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday. The shares of the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp, have given up most of their gains since Greene invested on Friday.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Amazon Fall After Nasdaq Hits High; What To Do Now

    The Nasdaq rallied to record highs before weak results from Apple and Amazon. Facebook is changing its name.

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    Investors breathed a sigh of relief following the e-commerce specialist's latest earnings report.

  • Why Upwork Stock Dropped 12.4% on Thursday

    Shares of freelance marketplace Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) fell as much as 12.4% in trading on Thursday after reporting third-quarter 2021 financial results. To make matters worse, Upwork is seeing a sharp slowdown in growth. The freelance marketplace business isn't growing nearly as quickly as it was during the depths of the pandemic, but that doesn't mean that the growth story is over.